Alex Marlow: Joe Biden’s Open Border Is a Gift to the Corporations That Fund Him

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow told former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee that President Joe Biden’s open border is a gift to the corporations that fund him, adding that Biden “went to work on day one to remove all the good that Trump had done” because Democrats need to import new voters.

“One of the great misnomers in this country right now is that big business is Republican. No, big business doesn’t like change. They like the status quo. And the status quo is mostly the Democrat establishment and a little bit of the Republican establishment,” Marlow told Huckabee during an interview about Marlow’s new New York Times bestselling book Breaking Biden.



“So, what’s going on that Joe Biden sees is that if you import new workers, they drive down the wages of Americans. That lowers the bottom line for corporations, and once the bottom line is lowered, their stock can go up,” the Breitbart editor-in-chief continued.

Marlow explained that this “helps the corporate elite, who are the funders of Joe Biden’s whole ecosystem.”

“This is why Joe Biden went to work on day one to remove all of the good that Trump had done,” he added.

Another reason why Democrats are looking for new voters is due to the fact that “Democrats are not having enough children,” Marlow said.

“And some of those children, if they’re born, they might get sucked into the world of right-wing YouTube and right-wing talk radio and start becoming conservative,” he quipped.

“So, the Democrats need to replenish their stores of voters, and they do this by importing people,” Marlow said. “We even have illegal aliens voting in local elections. You better believe that if Democrats have enough power nationally, they would love for that to happen at a national level.”

“But at a minimum, those families are going to raise kids who are going to — at least the first generation — most likely be Democrats. All the polling backs that up,” he added.

Marlow said, “There’s also this element that we’re not great about on the right. The Democrats broadcast in Spanish more often, which I’m critical of the right about this. We don’t get our message out to a lot of those new people.”

“The bottom line is, all those voters are undocumented Democrats coming across,” Marlow explained.

“But the more nefarious reason,” he said, “is to benefit the corporate establishment that now favors the Democrat Party.”

Huckabee called Marlow’s new book “an incredible gift to the truth” and noted that the New York Times bestselling book’s 1,600 footnotes make it very difficult for anyone to challenge its contents.

“It is a phenomenal work and an incredible gift to the truth,” Huckabee said. “What I was amazed by, the footnotes alone — 1,600 footnotes in this book, so if anybody wants to challenge what you’re saying in the book, they’re going to have to wade true a whole lot specific references in which you cite chapter and verse of what you’re saying.”

Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration

