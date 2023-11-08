Massachusetts GOP Scores Special Election Victory: ‘Signals a Comeback for the MassGOP’

Massachusetts State Rep. Peter Durant (R) scored a victory Tuesday night in a special election for a state Senate seat in the Worcester-Hampshire district, showcasing that it was not all bad news for Republicans on election night despite a key loss in Kentucky.

According to MassLive, “Unofficial tallies showed Durant taking 11,985, votes, compared to his challenger Rep. Jon Zlotnik, D-Worcester, who amassed 9,813 votes, according to state data as of 9:44 p.m.” It added that the victory is particularly significant for Massachusetts Republicans, as they face an uphill battle in what it described as the state’s “overwhelmingly Democratic state Senate.”

Indeed, it is an uphill battle, as the current composition of the Massachusetts state Senate shows 36 Democrats and just three Republicans.

“To all those across the Worcester & Hampshire District, I want to thank you for your trust and support in today’s Special Election. I look forward to representing your values and interests on Beacon Hill,” Durant said on social media following his victory, thanking his wife for her support, as well.

To my wife, Kate, thank you for your constant support, especially over the past five months. I owe this all to you. I look forward to sharing more information with you in the coming days as I look forward to continuing to represent Central Massachusetts in Boston.#mapoli (2/2) — State Senator-Elect Peter Durant (@RepDurant) November 8, 2023

The Massachusetts GOP celebrated Durant’s victory, noting that it stands as the “first special election win for Republicans since 2017.” Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale added that Durant’s win “signals a comeback for the MassGOP, demonstrating that Republicans can win in Massachusetts with strong candidates who reflect the priorities of their districts.”

“This marks a significant step forward for the Massachusetts Republican Party,” Carnevale said.

Durant also identified the victory as a “great win for the taxpayers of Massachusetts.”

“I am going to work around the clock to make a positive difference and be their common sense voice in the Senate. I cannot begin to thank Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale enough for all the support and leadership showed during this important election. Her dedicated help made this victory possible,” he added.

His victory coincides with GOP wins in Mississippi, as voters reelected Gov. Tate Reeves, as well as a victory in Manchester, New Hampshire, where voters elected Republican Jay Ruais as their mayor.