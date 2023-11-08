American-hating alien residents who have joined pro-jihadist protests and “became very violent and started destroying our Capitol and many other places” have been put “on notice” and will be deported, former President Donald Trump said during his counter-programming rally in Hialeah, Florida.

“In Washington, DC, pro-jihadist demonstrators climbed up the fence in front of the White House … they damaged the fence and they damaged police vehicles [and] desecrated statues of Ben Franklin and other great heroes of our country, and they shouted Allahu Akbar, while calling the barbaric Hamas terrorists martyrs,” Trump said, explaining that “in times like these, you can’t afford to have a president who wants to be politically correct.”

“We have to do things properly,” Trump said.

Trump said America cannot have an administration in place that takes foreign policy advice from the likes of Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“But that’s a movement that’s growing,” Trump said, promising to restore the Trump travel ban on entry from terror-laden countries on “day one” in office.

“And we will implement strict … ideological screening for all new entrants into our country. We don’t do that at all. Now, anybody can come in. Anybody can come in. When people want to go and take the test, ‘Where do I learn to take the test?’ People say to them, ‘You don’t have to take any tests. Just go to the southern border and walk in, you don’t have to bother.’ … We had a good strong policy. We wanted people to come to our country but we wanted them to come in legally,” Trump said before making his policy crystal clear.

“If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country, and we are not going to let you come into our country,” he said.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests” who “became very violent and started destroying our Capitol and many other places, we put you on notice,” Trump warned.

“Come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” he promised.