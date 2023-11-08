Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley called entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” during the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday after he mentioned her daughter.
The moment came when Vivek Ramaswamy scolded Haley for criticizing him for joining TikTok even though her daughter uses the platform.
“In the last debate, she actually made fun of me for joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your family first,” he said.
“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” she immediately shot back.
“The next generation of Americans are using it,” he said amid a torrent of boos. “And that’s actually the point. You have her supporters propping her up. That’s fine.”
“You’re just scum,” Haley dismissively said.
Haley on Vivek: “you’re just scum”
pic.twitter.com/ZQH6jGLQCW
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 9, 2023
During the last debate, Ramaswamy said that Republicans are being unrealistic on the issue of TikTok.
“I have a radical idea for the Republican Party,” he said. “We need to win elections. And part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are.”
