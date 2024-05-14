An 18-year-old who allegedly shot 26 rounds into a Washington, DC, neighborhood while shooting at a car with four people in it has been released prior to trial by a self-confessed “woke” judge.

The Daily Mail reported that the 18-year-old, Amonte Moody, allegedly fired the shots from an AR-15 around 2:30 a.m. on April 22, 2024. He was arrested after it was discovered that doorbell camera footage captured his alleged actions.

On Monday, Judge Lloyd U. Nolan Jr. ruled that Moody be released on bail ahead of his trial.

18 year old sprays Washington DC neighborhood with 26 rounds from an AR-15. (He's shooting at a car with 4 people in it but misses.) DC judge frees suspect on bond. He's out right now. From @DailyMail: https://t.co/pl1mMuZNXd pic.twitter.com/m31kYsASI7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 14, 2024

FOX News reported that Judge Nolan’s “online presence includes examples of progressive activism, including a post boasting about being ‘woke.'”

In one social media post, Nolan indicated he attended a fundraiser which was held to support a professor linked to George Soros.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.