CNN Poll: Majority Say ‘No Chance’ They Would Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.
- 51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden
- 45 percent said they were a Biden voter
- Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter
In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:
- Only 48 percent there is “no chance” of voting for Trump
- 49 percent said they were a Trump voter
- 2 percent labeled themselves a”potential” Trump voter
The poll also found Biden and Trump’s favorability ratings trending in opposite directions. Trump currently holds a greater favorability, beating Biden by two points:
- 36 percent approve of Biden, down 6 points from December 2022
- 38 percent approve of Trump, up 7 points from December 2022
In fact, Trump’s approval rating is the greatest among all 2024 presidential candidates:
- Ron DeSantis: 27 percent
- Nikki Haley: 23 percent
- Vivek Ramaswamy: 15 percent
- Chris Christie: 15 percent
- Tim Scott: 16 percent
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: 31 percent
- Cornel West: 9 percent
Trump also leads Biden by three points among “men of color” voters, a “shocking” revelation for Democrats who hope the president can win reelection. Forty-nine percent of “men of color” supported Trump, the poll found. Just 46 percent backed Biden.
The polling among black men shows a stark contrast from the 2020 election results:
- 12 percent of eligible black men voted for Trump
- 87 percent of black men supported Biden
The contrast is also stark among male Hispanic voters in 2020:
- 40 percent of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump
- 57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden
The poll sampled 1,272 voters from October 27-November 2 and has a 3.3 margin of error.
