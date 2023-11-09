CNN Poll: Majority Say ‘No Chance’ They Would Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

Black Voters

A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.

  • 51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden
  • 45 percent said they were a Biden voter
  • Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter

In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:

  • Only 48 percent there is “no chance” of voting for Trump
  • 49 percent said they were a Trump voter
  • 2 percent labeled themselves a”potential” Trump voter

The poll also found Biden and Trump’s favorability ratings trending in opposite directions. Trump currently holds a greater favorability, beating Biden by two points:

  • 36 percent approve of Biden, down 6 points from December 2022
  • 38 percent approve of Trump, up 7 points from December 2022



In fact, Trump’s approval rating is the greatest among all 2024 presidential candidates:

  • Ron DeSantis: 27 percent
  • Nikki Haley: 23 percent
  • Vivek Ramaswamy: 15 percent
  • Chris Christie: 15 percent
  • Tim Scott: 16 percent
  • Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: 31 percent
  • Cornel West: 9 percent
DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds).

Trump also leads Biden by three points among “men of color” voters, a “shocking” revelation for Democrats who hope the president can win reelection. Forty-nine percent of “men of color” supported Trump, the poll found. Just 46 percent backed Biden.



Trump supporters gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse after Trump's arraignment concluded on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

The polling among black men shows a stark contrast from the 2020 election results:

  • 12 percent of eligible black men voted for Trump
  • 87 percent of black men supported Biden

The contrast is also stark among male Hispanic voters in 2020:

  • 40 percent of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump
  • 57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden
Latino



The poll sampled 1,272 voters from October 27-November 2 and has a 3.3 margin of error.

