CNN Poll: Majority Say ‘No Chance’ They Would Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

A majority of voters said there is no chance they would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, a recent CNN poll found, increasing fear among Democrats that swing voters ignore the president’s talking points.

51 percent said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden

said there was “no chance” of voting for Biden 45 percent said they were a Biden voter

said they were a Biden voter Only 4 percent labeled themselves as a “potential” Biden voter

In contrast, voters gave former President Donald Trump better marks, suggesting neither candidate has much room for growth:

Only 48 percent there is “no chance” of voting for Trump

there is “no chance” of voting for Trump 49 percent said they were a Trump voter

said they were a Trump voter 2 percent labeled themselves a”potential” Trump voter

The poll also found Biden and Trump’s favorability ratings trending in opposite directions. Trump currently holds a greater favorability, beating Biden by two points:

36 percent approve of Biden, down 6 points from December 2022

approve of Biden, from December 2022 38 percent approve of Trump, up 7 points from December 2022

In fact, Trump’s approval rating is the greatest among all 2024 presidential candidates:

Ron DeSantis: 27 percent

Nikki Haley: 23 percent

Vivek Ramaswamy: 15 percent

Chris Christie: 15 percent

Tim Scott: 16 percent

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: 31 percent

Cornel West: 9 percent

Trump also leads Biden by three points among “men of color” voters, a “shocking” revelation for Democrats who hope the president can win reelection. Forty-nine percent of “men of color” supported Trump, the poll found. Just 46 percent backed Biden.

The polling among black men shows a stark contrast from the 2020 election results:

12 percent of eligible black men voted for Trump

of eligible black men voted for Trump 87 percent of black men supported Biden

The contrast is also stark among male Hispanic voters in 2020:

40 percent of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump

of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump 57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden

The poll sampled 1,272 voters from October 27-November 2 and has a 3.3 margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.