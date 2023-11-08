Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by three points among “men of color” voters, a Tuesday CNN poll found, a “shocking” revelation for Democrats who hope the president can win reelection.
Forty-nine percent of “men of color” supported Trump, the poll found. Just 46 percent backed Biden.
The polling among black men shows a stark contrast from the 2020 election results:
- 42 percent of black men are eligible voters
- 12 percent of eligible black men voted for Trump
- 87 percent of black men supported Biden
The contrast is also stark among male Hispanic voters in 2020:
- 58 percent of Hispanic men are eligible voters
- 40 percent of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump
- 57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden
“Shocking, shocking,” said Van Jones, a CNN commentator. “The Black male, that’s a stunner. Black women have been in the lead, but Black men haven’t been that far behind.”
Overall, black voters favor Biden over Trump, along with Hispanic voters, but by a smaller margin, CNN analyzed:
Black voters favor Biden, 73% vs. Trump’s 23%, while Latino voters split 50% Biden to 46% Trump. And among voters of color generally, women divide 63% Biden to 31% Trump, while men split about evenly, 49% Trump to 46% Biden.
The poll sampled 1,272 voters from October 27-November 2 with a 3.3 margin of error.
The CNN survey is the latest negative poll for Biden. New York Times/Siena College polling found on Sunday the president’s support among nonwhite voters sank 33 points compared to 2020 election results [emphasis added]:
- Only 72 percent of black voters support Biden, along with only 47 percent of Hispanic voters.
- “The more diverse a state, the worse Biden does,” Axios reported on the polling [emphasis added].
- “Biden’s lead among Hispanics is in single digits in the 6 swing states polled (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin),” Axios reported [emphasis added]. “Democrats typically win among Hispanics by 30+ points.”
- Democrats lost ground among black and Hispanic voters in nearly every election in the last ten years.
- Biden is in the worst position among nonwhite voters since Walter Mondale in 1984.
Not much time left to figure this out, Dave! https://t.co/gnqdouwgzJ pic.twitter.com/mMV7lq8dtc
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 6, 2023
Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
