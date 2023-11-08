Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by three points among “men of color” voters, a Tuesday CNN poll found, a “shocking” revelation for Democrats who hope the president can win reelection.

Forty-nine percent of “men of color” supported Trump, the poll found. Just 46 percent backed Biden.

The polling among black men shows a stark contrast from the 2020 election results:

42 percent of black men are eligible voters

12 percent of eligible black men voted for Trump

87 percent of black men supported Biden

The contrast is also stark among male Hispanic voters in 2020:

58 percent of Hispanic men are eligible voters

40 percent of eligible Hispanic men voted for Trump

57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden

“Shocking, shocking,” said Van Jones, a CNN commentator. “The Black male, that’s a stunner. Black women have been in the lead, but Black men haven’t been that far behind.”

Overall, black voters favor Biden over Trump, along with Hispanic voters, but by a smaller margin, CNN analyzed: