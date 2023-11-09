Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno on Thursday launched a $2 million statewide ad campaign highlighting his support for former President Donald Trump’s America First policies.

Conor McGuinness, a spokesman for the Moreno campaign, said in a written statement:

This initial phase of advertising will be a great introduction of Bernie to voters throughout Ohio. Bernie is the only pro-Trump, America First conservative, and political outsider in this race, and is proud to be endorsed by Senator J.D. Vance. When voters get to know Bernie and his vision for Ohio, we think they’ll echo President Trump’s sentiments when he said ‘We love Bernie Moreno.’

The initial phase of this staggering ad campaign will be broadcast on television, cable, radio, digital, and direct mail beginning on Thursday through December.

The ad highlights how Moreno, like former President Donald Trump, is a businessman and political outsider.

It also shows a clip of Trump saying, “We love Bernie Moreno.”

The ad also says that, if elected, Moreno would help finish Trump’s wall on the southern border, stop amnesty of illegal aliens, and how he is endorsed by populist Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Moreno recently joined Breitbart News Saturday to discuss how his primary opponents, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, are “full-blown amnesty supporters.”

During a recent debate, LaRose said, “It’s not realistic to take 20 million consumers out of the economy. Immigration, when done legally, is a net positive for our country.”

“We also have to recognize that legal immigration in our country … is a huge part of our economics. We have to have a meaningful discussion about who [among the illegals] can stay, who can provide value to the United States of America,” Dolan also said during the debate.

He said the debate showed “clearly that both of them are full-blown amnesty supporters.

“They’re against term limits but they’re for amnesty. And as you know, the reason we have this insane invasion at the southern border is because we have officials that don’t want illegal immigrants and on the other side support amnesty, which is of course rewarding illegal immigration.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.