Exclusive – Bernie Moreno: Frank LaRose, Matt Dolan ‘Full-Blown Amnesty Supporters’

Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, his primary competitors, are “full-blown amnesty supporters.”

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle after Moreno debated LaRose and Dolan in mid-October.

During the debate, LaRose said, “It’s not realistic to take 20 million consumers out of the economy. Immigration, when done legally, is a net positive for our country.”

“We also have to recognize that legal immigration in our country … is a huge part of our economics. We have to have a meaningful discussion about who [among the illegals] can stay, who can provide value to the United States of America,” Dolan explained.

WATCH — INCOMING: Caravan of Migrants Progress North Through Tapachula, Mexico, Towards U.S. Border:

Moreno said that Dolan and LaRose’s support for amnesty would only reward illegal immigration.

He said the debate showed “clearly that both of them are full-blown amnesty supporters. They’re against term limits but they’re for amnesty. And as you know, the reason we have this insane invasion at the southern border is because we have officials that don’t want illegal immigrants and on the other side support amnesty, which is of course rewarding illegal immigration.”

As for his immigration platform, Moreno said if an alien comes into the country, the illegal alien must be deported. He argued that America should reform the asylum laws so that if you illegally cross into the country, you forfeit your right to asylum. The Ohio Republican called to finish former President Donald Trump’s wall and wipe out the drug cartels.

Moreno said that the “worst signal” you can send to potential legal immigrants is to incentivize illegal immigration, as it demeans “those that want to come in legally.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.