Chris Christie Visits Israeli Community Devastated by Hamas Attack; Rejects Ceasefire

JERUSALEM, Israel — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited Israel on Sunday and dismissed calls for a ceasefire in the war against the Palestinian Hamas terror organization, saying Israel had a right to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Standing in the ruins of Kfar Aza, one of the communities hardest hit by the Hamas terror attack on October 7, Christie said that the U.S. should not pressure Israel to “stand down” in Gaza while there was still an active threat to the lives of Israeli citizens.

Christie was joined by the speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Amir Ohana, as well as members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as he visited homes riddled with bullets and saw the evidence of the atrocities in Kfar Aza himself.

The Times of Israel reported:

Christie, a former governor of New Jersey and 2024 hopeful, said that Israel “must continue to fight until they have degraded that [Hamas] capability to a point where they can say to their people, come back and live her safely and securely. Until that comes, I don’t think calls for a ceasefire make any sense.” With antisemitism and anti-Israel protests flaring up across the United States, Christie said that many Americans do support Israel’s right to defend itself. “I want the people of Israel to know that there are hundreds of millions of Americans who stand with them, who understand the atrocities that were committed,” he said. “In the future, we need to stand absolutely shoulder to shoulder with Israel, no daylight.”

Christie’s presidential campaign has largely focused on attacking former President Donald Trump. But he has also made foreign policy a priority of his campaign. In August, for example, he visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv.

