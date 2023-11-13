Report: Democrats Want to Throw ‘Bidenomics’ into the ‘Dumpster’

Democrats would reportedly advise President Joe Biden to “heave” so-called “Bidenomics” into the “dumpster” after polling shows just 14 percent of voters say Biden has made them better off.

The reported unsolicited advice signals infighting among Democrats and the president’s uphill battle to convince voters he deserves reelection.

“Perhaps the most overwhelming economic messaging advice I picked up from Democrats was for him to heave ‘Bidenomics’ into the dumpster, “Politico’s Jonathan Martin wrote Monday after interviewing dozens of Democrats and never-Trump Republicans.

The White House defines Bidenomcs with three pillars intended to cure “longstanding challenges that held America back—including rising inequality and disinvestment from communities across the country”:

Making smart public investments in America

in America Empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class

to grow the middle class Promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive

“Attempting to make voters believe something they don’t is folly. Attaching your name to that strategy borders on masochistic,” Martin wrote of Biden’s economic moniker. “At a time when people are paying more for housing, gas, and groceries, focusing on job growth and the unemployment rate is ineffective.”

A survey recently found that the president’s “Bidenomics” policies are not working for even a quarter of Americans, according to a poll by Financial Times-University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. The poll is the latest negative poll for the president:

14 percent of voters say they are better off financially now than when Joe Biden took office

of voters say they are better off financially now than when Joe Biden took office 70 percent of voters say Biden’s economic policies had either hurt the economy or had no impact,

of voters say Biden’s economic policies had either hurt the economy or had no impact, Among the 70 percent, 33 percent said the president’s policies “hurt the economy a lot”

Only 24% of *Democrats* say they are better off financially under Biden, per new FT poll https://t.co/RymOMdjvzW pic.twitter.com/ezYEIXskVw — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) November 13, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.