Former President Donald Trump’s Acting Intelligence Director Richard Grenell demanded House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) subpoena Director of National Intelligence for the Biden administration Avril Haines on the current terror threat to the United States.

Grenell made his position known in a statement on X after Turner shared a video of his appearance on Trey Gowdy’s Fox News show.

“International terrorist organizations and ‘lone wolves’ are feeling inspired by Hamas’ attack on Israel. I told [Gowdy] that the U.S. is facing its greatest risk of a terrorist attack in nearly a decade. We must secure our southern border,” said Turner.

Grenell responded:

You are the Chairman of the House Intel Committee. There should be less public complaining and more action. YOU are the only one who can subpoena Avril Haines and get answers on Afghanistan, Israel, Hamas, the border….(the Senate GOP is in the minority). What the hell are you waiting for?

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently said that the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, which claimed 1,200 lives, could inspire other terrorist cells to commit similar acts against the United States.

Wray told the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee in October:

We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago. In just the past few weeks, multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West.

“The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole ‘nother level,” Wray added.

Wray said Americans should be “concerned” during what he described as a “dangerous period.”

“This is not a time for panic,” he said. “But it is a time for vigilance.”

