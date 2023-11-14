House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus related to President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

The subpoena represents Comer’s first attempt to compel information that he believes could link Biden’s mishandling of classified documents with his family’s business activities. Remus was a central figure “in the early stages of coordinating the organizing, moving, and removing of boxes that were later found to contain classified materials,” Comer said in October.

“Facts continue to emerge showing that the White House’s narrative of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents doesn’t add up,” Comer said in a statement on Monday obtained by Breitbart News. “It is imperative to learn whether President Biden retained sensitive documents related to any countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings that brought in millions for the Biden family.”

“The Oversight Committee looks forward to hearing directly from Dana Remus and other central figures to further our investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and determine whether our national security has been compromised,” he added.

In addition, Comer requested four additional White House employees familiar with President Biden’s mishandling of classified material appear before the committee for transcribed interviews. Those individuals are:

Annie Tomasini

Anthony Bernal

Katharine Reilly

Ashley Williams

Comer previously revealed that Joe Biden’s senior aide, Tomasini, who reportedly told Hunter Biden she loved him multiple times, handled the president’s classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, 20 months before Joe Biden’s lawyer disclosed the discovery of the documents to the public.

The omissions, along with Tomasini’s involvement and the date of her document inspection, raise concerns among critics given her ties to Hunter Biden. In emails reviewed by Fox News, Tomasini referenced him as her “brother,” and often ended her correspondence with “LY,” an abbreviation for “love you.”

“President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington, D.C. private office and in the garage of his Delaware residence, raise serious concerns about his mishandling of sensitive intelligence information and his Department of Justice’s double standard of justice,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.