President Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverently welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping by applauding his arrival at the San Francisco Airport on Tuesday.

Yellen’s display of veneration appears to confirm White House critics who believe the Biden administration consistently kowtows to China.

The incident occurred as Xi slowly walked down the airstairs to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) Tuesday afternoon, footage posted on X by the Republican National Committee’s War Room revealed.

As he did so, the video pans to capture Yellen clapping Xi’s descent, while individuals who appeared to be of Asian ancestry clapped next to her.

Newsom, standing nearest to the stairs, did not appear to clap:

WATCH: Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen applauds as China's Xi Jinping arrives in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/22mpG8a8fC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2023

Yellen’s display of veneration is consistent with previous gestures she has made towards Chinese officials. In July, Yellen bowed multiple times to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing.

During that incident, the Chinese official did not bow but put out his hand to shake Yellen’s, taking a step back as the cameras captured the handshake:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen greets Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing earlier today pic.twitter.com/iYcA7Jmuz6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.