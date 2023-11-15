Janet Yellen Applauds as Xi Jinping Descends Airstairs at San Francisco Airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport ahead of the APEC summit on November 14, 2023, in San Francisco, California. The APEC summit is being held in San Francisco and runs through November 17. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverently welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping by applauding his arrival at the San Francisco Airport on Tuesday.

Yellen’s display of veneration appears to confirm White House critics who believe the Biden administration consistently kowtows to China.

The incident occurred as Xi slowly walked down the airstairs to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) Tuesday afternoon, footage posted on X by the Republican National Committee’s War Room revealed.

As he did so, the video pans to capture Yellen clapping Xi’s descent, while individuals who appeared to be of Asian ancestry clapped next to her.

Newsom, standing nearest to the stairs, did not appear to clap:

Yellen’s display of veneration is consistent with previous gestures she has made towards Chinese officials. In July, Yellen bowed multiple times to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing.

During that incident, the Chinese official did not bow but put out his hand to shake Yellen’s, taking a step back as the cameras captured the handshake:

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

