Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Private Facebook Group Sympathetic to Hamas Terrorists

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is reportedly a member of a private Facebook group which features members who are openly sympathetic to Hamas terrorists, according to a report from Fox News Digital.

According to the report, Tlaib is a member of the closed group Palestinian American Congress. Screenshots reveal there to be about 15,038 members, and non-members are unable to view the group. Tlaib, however, has reportedly been a member of this group for six years, per screenshots from Fox News Digital, which gained access to the page.

The group is fraught with controversy, particularly in the wake of Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, which occurred October 7. Some members of this group have shown that they are sympathetic, posting pictures of Hamas terrorists and praising the “achievements of the resistance in northern occupied Palestine,” including dead Israeli soldiers.

Another post featured a member complaining about the “American Media,” claiming that it “and the people directing you, are the problem, you created it almost 100 years ago, made it official 75 years ago and you have been feeding its flam ever since.”

Further, the individual appeared sympathetic toward Hamas terrorists, largely ignoring their sins while criticizing the media for supposedly failing to mention the “killing of Palestinian women, children and entire families killed on a daily basses (sic) by the [peace-loving] state of Israel using American gifts of weapons and jet fighters.”

Another group member post featured a Hamas fighter with an elderly Jew with the caption, “We don’t want to throw you in the sea…we want you to ride it back from where you came.”

These pro-Hamas messages are not new, either, as Fox News Digital revealed they have posting these sentiments prior to the attack as well.

Further, the founder of the group, Abdel-qader, is engrossed in controversy, posting antisemitic messages and questioning if the Holocaust happened. Further, Abdel-qader spread the fake news that “Israeli Nazis air strike (sic) on Ahli Arab Hospital killed more than 500 people…” That has been thoroughly debunked.

Tlaib, of course, has ties Abdel-qader — a major supporter who has participated in fundraising events for the congresswoman.

Per the outlet:

The Palestinian activist has not only been a key fundraiser for Tlaib, including personally donating at least $6,500 to her campaign since 2018, but he was also the chairman of her finance committee during her 2018 congressional campaign. Tlaib introduced him by the title at a campaign event and presented him with a medal in April 2018 as a sign of gratitude for his help with her inaugural campaign.

It does not end there, either, as Abdel-qader has ties with Rep. Cori Bush (D-MI) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) as well.

The news comes on the heels of the House voting to censure Tlaib over her anti-Israel comments — namely, sharing a video with the quote “from the river to the sea.” That chant, which ends with “Palestine will be free,” refers to the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, covering the state of Israel.

“If this is not worthy of censure, what is? When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), who introduced the measure, asked.

Tlaib, however, defended the use of the quote, asserting that it is an “aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

Despite her explanation, the House voted to censure her in a 234 – 188 vote. Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is among those who joined the ranks of Republicans to censure his colleague.

“It’s universally accepted and known that’s what that means, ‘river to the sea,’ is the destruction of Israel and of Israel, and, of course, of the Jewish people. It’s basically a call for a second Holocaust,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s Inside Politics.

