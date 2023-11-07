House Votes to Censure Rashida Tlaib over Anti-Israel Comments

The GOP-led House of Representatives voted on Tuesday night to censure squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over anti-Israel comments she made.

The vote to censure Tlaib tallied 234 – 188. Only 22 Democrats joined with 212 Republicans, while only four Republicans voted against the measure, with another four voting present.

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), who introduced the measure, said that Tlaib’s comments were worthy of censure because she essentially called for the annihilation of Israel by sharing a video on X that included the phrase “from the river to the sea.”

“If this is not worthy of censure, what is? When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?” McCormick said on the House floor.