House Committees Demand Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sit for Questioning

Three Republican-controlled House committees on Wednesday demanded Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, appear for a transcribed interview about loans and debts he reportedly secured and settled for the president’s son.

Although Morris is unlikely to accept the non-compulsory request, the invitation is the latest step by House Republicans to investigate President Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business.

In a letter to Morris, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) raised four issues they are interested in discussing with Morris:

IRS whistleblower testimony: They allege Kevin Morris made tax payments on behalf of Hunter Biden. Family loan: The committee said, “Hunter Biden received a $250,000 loan from a Chinese national that listed Joe Biden’s home as the beneficiary address, it is reported Kevin Morris quietly assumed this loan during Joe Biden’s presidency.” Nature and purpose of loans: The Committees question the “nature and purpose of these payments and any possible ‘loans’ Kevin Morris may have provided to Hunter Biden that may have occurred while Joe Biden was either a candidate for public office or holding public office.” Tax loans: Morris reportedly “lent more than $2 million to Hunter Biden, which went to supporting his family and paying back taxes that are a subject of the ongoing federal investigation,” the New York Times reported.

The committees did not inquire about Morris’s control of Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners, an active Chinese-backed state fund with billions invested around the globe.

“President Biden’s apparent awareness of these family business ventures and influence in these deals raise even more concerns,” Chairman Jordan said. “We are committed to seeking testimony from witnesses who can speak to Biden family financial transactions, including Kevin Morris, who paid off a portion of Hunter Biden’s federal tax debts.”

Chairman Smith echoed Jordan’s concerns about his financial links to Hunter Biden:

Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that Kevin Morris had an “expansive role as a financier, confidant, and would-be avenger for Hunter Biden.” Yet even the President’s brother testified to not knowing who Kevin Morris was or why he would suddenly swoop in to pay off Hunter’s millions worth of owed taxes. Instead of investigating his loans as a potential campaign finance violation, the Justice Department, revealed in documents released by the Ways and Means Committee, said they had no interest in doing so, with one DOJ prosecutor saying they were not “personally interested” in following the facts. It’s time that Americans learn the truth about Kevin Morris’s monetary contributions to the Biden family business dealings.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We are calling on Kevin Morris to appear for a transcribed interview. Kevin Morris is a Hollywood lawyer and Democrat donor who reportedly lent millions of dollars to Hunter Biden to help him pay back taxes and pay off his legal bills and China debt.… pic.twitter.com/SfvW2IHdqH — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 15, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.