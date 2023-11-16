VIDEO — ‘Precious’: Donald Trump Visits His Granddaughter at School

Former President Donald Trump visited his granddaughter, Carolina, at school, and the little girl showed her grandpa her desk, a video posted by Lara Trump shows.

“When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school,” Lara Trump wrote with the hashtag #GrandparentsDay. The video features the Taylor Swift song “Never Grow Up” as Carolina holds her grandpa’s hand, walking through a hallway to her classroom.

“Hey Carolina, show him your desk. Show grandpa,” her mom says, and Carolina walks over and points out her desk to Trump. Trump, who has ten grandchildren, then bends down and kisses his granddaughter on the head.

The sweet video warmed hearts, as many across social media told Lara Trump how precious of a moment it was.

Lara Trump posted another picture of Trump smiling alongside Carolina and Carolina’s grandmother — Lara Trump’s mother — with the caption, “Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!! ”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is among those who pointed to the great contrast between Trump and President Joe Biden, who famously does not acknowledge one of his grandchildren — the child of Hunter Biden and former stripper Lunden Roberts.

During an exchange in July, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?”

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” Jean-Pierre replied.

WATCH: Biden’s Press Sec DODGES When Asked if Joe Acknowledges His Illegitimate Grandchild

The White House / YouTube