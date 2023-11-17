Iowa Poll: Donald Trump Boasts Majority Support

Former President Donald Trump is seeing majority support in the early caucus state of Iowa, the latest Iowa State University/Civiqs poll found.

The survey found 54 percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers support Trump in the 2024 Republican primary race. No other presidential hopeful comes close, as DeSantis falls 36 points behind, with 18 percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in third, six points behind DeSantis, with 12 percent support.

Vivek Ramaswamy has six percent support among likely Iowa caucusgoers, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who garners three percent, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has one percent support:

The survey also asked respondents what candidate they do not support, and nearly one-third chose Christie.

The survey was taken November 10-15 and has a +/- 5.9 percent margin of error among likely GOP caucus attendees. The timing is notable, as it follows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsing DeSantis. Ultimately, the survey suggests she failed to move the needle in DeSantis’s direction.

“Not only do we need to make sure that we elect someone who can win and beat Joe Biden; we need a president who has the skill and the result to reverse the madness that we see every single day,” Reynolds said at a rally in November, subtly dissing the former president.

“We need someone who will fight for you and win for you. We need someone who won’t get distracted but will stay disciplined, who puts this country first and not himself,” she continued. “That leader is Ron DeSantis.”

Reynolds also told NBC’s Nightly News that she does not believe Trump can win.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley’s campaign is reportedly gearing up to drop millions in Iowa and New Hampshire in hopes of improving her standing in the polls and trouncing DeSantis.

The latest RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows the campaign efforts of both DeSantis and Haley failing to materialize thus far, however, as Trump continues to lead his challengers by double digits in the Hawkeye State.