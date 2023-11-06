Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Trump Can’t Win in 2024, Ron DeSantis Can

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) said Monday on NBC’s “Nightly News” that she endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for president because she believed he can win in the general election while former President Donald Trump cannot.

Reporter Dasha Burns said, “Tonight Governor Kim Reynolds explaining why she’s breaking with the Iowa tradition of staying neutral and endorsing Ron DeSantis.”

Reynolds said, “I just felt like I couldn’t sit on the sidelines any longer. We have too much at stake.”

DeSantis said, “This one’s obviously very meaningful, because Kim has proven to be a great leader that Iowans love.”

Reynolds said, “I don’t base my decision on polls. I take a look at who I believe is the right person for the right job. I believe that Ron is the right person for the right job. and I believe he’s going to win.”

Burns asked, “Do you believe Trump can’t win?”

Reynolds said, “I believe he can’t win. and I believe that Ron can.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN