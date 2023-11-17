Seamus Bruner: ‘Controligarchs’ Plan to Use AI as a Vehicle to Control the Masses

“Controligarchs” — the billionaires who are part of the “most exclusive club in the world” — want to “control every aspect of your life” and plan to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a vehicle to do so, Seamus Bruner told told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk an interview discussing his new book Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life.

As Bruner explains in his book, a group of billionaires — including Bill Gates, David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, and the heads of major corporations like Cisco, Blackstone Group, and Tiger Management — met at Rockefeller University in Manhattan in the spring of 2009 “to figure out how they can pool their resources to spend on priorities that are important to them.” And these so-called priorities, such as fighting “climate change” or curbing overpopulation, merely serve as vehicles for their true agenda: control.

“They want to control every aspect of your life from what you’re eating, to what you’re seeing, I mean information, of course. You talk about it all the time with the censorship and the clamp downs on dissent,” Bruner, the director of research at Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute, said during an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show, explaining that these individuals are globalists who are “loyal to the World Economic Forum.”

These individuals are not loyal to the U.S., he explained, as their actions and funding “show that they have other loyalties.”

Bruner explained that these billionaires seeking control have “more in common with the elites of China” — something he goes into detail about in the book.

“I go into great detail about how they really love China, and they love the Chinese system,” he emphasized, later adding that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is just another way for these “Controligarchs” to gain more power and control in society.

“The intelligence agencies, they’re using AI, they’re going to use the tech companies to do it,” Bruner said, pointing to World Economic Forum experts “who say that AI is going to eliminate 40 percent of the jobs” so you are either “gonna have to adapt or you’re gonna be out of work.”

They want “sort of a peasant class, living in high rise buildings and ultra low emission zones with no cars, eating the bugs, and that’s what AI is going to allow,” he said, emphasizing that it is crucial to be “aware of their blueprint.”

“Something that gives me hope in all of this is that more and more people are craving authenticity,” he said, noting the comments on many of these AI videos features individuals calling it weird and “creepy.”

“It’s the same thing with the fake foods. Something that gives me hope is you know they’re not extremely popular, which is why they have to ban cows,” Bruner said. “[M]ore people become aware of what’s going on spread the word, shining the disinfecting light of sunlight on these agendas. That does give me hope. Nobody’s going to want to live in a pod eating bugs. The question is, once you’re out of work and given a meager basic income of $30,000, are you going to be able to do anything about it? And that’s why we need to act right now,” he pressed, adding that the weak spot for the controligarchs is “We the People.”

“We need to band together. If you’re not doing something to counteract this force that is being exerted upon you, you need to at the very least spread the word. Our founders were right that you know, that’s why shows like yours are important — getting the information out there,” he said, also calling to “correct the imbalance.”

Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook.