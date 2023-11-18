Residents in the nation’s capital spoke out against the District’s soaring crime rate after three individuals in Washington, DC, tried to break into the SUV of Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter.

If crime can impact the Biden family, District residents reason that nobody is immune in the Democrat-controlled city.

Crime became such an issue over the past months that the Democrat District mayor enacted a public emergency on Monday. Police data shows:

Homicide rose 33 percent in 2023.

in 2023. Robbery spiked 67 percent in 2023.

in 2023. Motor vehicle theft increased by 97 percent in 2023.

in 2023. At least 760 carjackings occurred in the first ten months of 2023.

occurred in the first ten months of 2023. Sixty-five percent of those arrested for carjacking are juveniles.

of those arrested for carjacking are juveniles. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, who is responsible for prosecuting those D.C. police arrests, prosecuted only 56 percent of those arrested in 2023.

D.C. residents spoke out about the soaring crime on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The account Native Son posted:

Since liberals aren’t living in reality and refuse to have tough conversations about black on black crime. Let’s try this: How about a federally funded armed secret service agent for every black household. Aren’t your kids as valuable as Naomi Biden?

“It’s pathetic that the Naomi Biden incident was the catalyst for the MSM to finally acknowledge the severity of the DC crime crisis,” the Capitol Hill Crime account posted, sharing a graphic of soaring crime rates. “Crime has gotten worse for the last 5 years and has finally boiled over into the mainstream consciousness.”

“Even President Biden’s granddaughter, who is protected by secret service, isn’t safe from crime in DC,” Gabriel Nadales posted . “How many people have to be hurt before DC city officials will start to take crime seriously?”

Andy Cline, a District resident for about 20 years, told Fox 5 DC that car crime is common in Georgetown, the elitist neighborhood where Naomi Biden lives.

“I see a lot of broken windows from smash and grabs. I’ve never encountered anyone doing it, but I’ve recovered backpacks and laptops. I try to give it back to the owner, so I’ve done that for years. Smash and grabs are really common nowadays,” he said. “I’m not surprised. I’m surprised I don’t actually witness the people doing it, so they’re very good at what they do.”

Resident Megan Hearst also said the noise of the Secret Service’s gunshots during the Naomi Biden crime incident did not disturb her.

“That’s the interesting thing about living in D.C. You can be going about your daily business, and then something absolutely extraordinary – involving world events – could be happening right next door and not fully be aware of it,” she said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed she was unhappy about the attack on her boss’s family. “We are definitely concerned about what we’re seeing and not just here. Across the country, obviously,” Jean-Pierre said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.