Grenade Found Near New Jersey Synagogue, Bomb Squad Called

The bomb squad was called in to investigate a grenade taped to a pole near a synagogue in Lakewood, New Jersey, on Sunday morning.

“According to police, at about 7:45 a.m., the grenade was found strapped to utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood, near the Satmar Shul synagogue,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

Ocean County prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement on Sunday that the device was “inert and non-explosive.”

“The device was found to be inert and non-explosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said Billhimer.

Antisemitic incidents have been up 400 percent in the weeks following the horrific terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which took 1,400 lives, most of whom were civilians. Per the ADL:

ADL recorded a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023, 190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza. By comparison, during the same period in 2022, ADL received preliminary reports of 64 incidents, including four that were Israel-related. An interactive map plotting where incidents have occurred in October 2023 can be found here. ADL also tracked anti-Israel rallies since Oct. 7, at least 109 of which ADL found explicit or strong implicit support for Hamas and/or violence against Jews in Israel. These 109 are included in ADL’s tally of antisemitic incidents.

“When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the U.S. and globally,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a statement. “From white supremacists in California displaying antisemitic banners on highway overpasses to radical anti-Zionists harassing Jewish people because of their real or perceived support for the Jewish state, we are witnessing a disturbing rise in antisemitic activity here while the war rages overseas.”

