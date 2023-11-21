Joe Biden Teased for Posing with 81-Candle Birthday Cake

Social media users teased President Joe Biden for posing with a blazing 81-candle birthday cake on Monday.

The image highlighted Biden’s age, which Democrats fear could hinder Americans from voting for his reelection.

“Can’t get over Biden’s birthday cake photo,” one X user wrote, sharing a gif of a character Will Smith played starting a kitchen fire:

Can’t get over Biden’s birthday cake photo pic.twitter.com/xaSytu4wHI — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) November 21, 2023

“Joe Biden got an Olympic torch birthday cake,” a second user wrote:

Joe Biden got an Olympic torch birthday cake pic.twitter.com/4dxXkr1Lje — Kellen (@Krush59) November 21, 2023

“Biden is so old his birthday cake looks like a bonfire,” a third user posted:

Biden is so old his birthday cake looks like a bonfire pic.twitter.com/hIFAYcWovk — Shay 🌈🌸✨ (@ShayWoulahan) November 21, 2023

“The cake reminds me of a state of the US economy it is in,” another said:

The Democrat Party is trying to reconcile that Joe Biden, who turned 81 on Monday, is the leading Democrat candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to recent reports.

“Even those in Biden’s inner circle, including family members, worry about the optics of age,” Politico’s Elena Schneider, Holly Otterbein, and Jonathan Lemire said.

“Those close allies believe that Biden is mentally up for the job, but some acknowledge that the president can at times appear frail, according to two people involved in the conversations but not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations,” Politico added.

Voters doubt Biden’s fitness for the office, a recent Havard-Harris poll recently showed:

Only 42 percent believe Biden “is mentally fit” for office.

believe Biden “is mentally fit” for office. Fifty-eight percent “have doubts about his fitness.”

“have doubts about his fitness.” Two in three voters say that Biden has shown he is too old to be president.

