Democrat Dean Phillips Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who is running for president, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection.

“My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation — not observation,” Phillips said in his statement, concluding that “after three terms it is time to pass the torch.”

Phillips continued, praising America’s history and its “remarkable 246 years as the longest-lasting democratic republic in the world.”

However, the congressman said, “We are facing a crisis of cooperation, common sense, and truth.”

“Civility matters, respect matters, listening matters, and effective governance matters. No party has a monopoly on solutions, and we must stop fighting one another and begin fighting for one another — before it is too late,” he said, thanking constituents as well as his staff.

“I know my successor will serve you with invitation, integrity, and fortitude — because you will demand it — and all Americans deserve it,” he said, optimistically adding that the future is “bright.”

His decision to resign follows critiques from fellow Democrats over his decision to campaign in New Hampshire despite the Democrat National Committee (DNC) snubbing it of its “first in the nation” primary status.

“South Carolinians have demonstrated for decades that we are good predictors of great presidential candidates. Apparently, Dean Phillips disagrees,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said.

“The Minnesota congressman is not respecting the wishes of the titular head of our Party and the loyalties of some of our Party’s most reliable constituents,” he continued.

When asked about his presidential bid, Phillips asserted that he has to run because while Biden “has done a spectacular job for our country,” this is an “election about the future.”

He has also made it abundantly clear that he is a “fan of Joe Biden,” despite lodging a primary challenge against him.

“I admire him. I voted for his policies,” he said.

“I’m a lot younger than President Biden. I was three years old when he became a senator. He’s been serving our country for 50 years, and I admire that. But I’m also hearing it’s time for a change,” he said. “Yes, I voted for his policies as a member of the House Democratic leadership team. I helped distribute those policies and market those policies.”