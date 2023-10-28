Dem Rep. Phillips: I Voted for Biden’s Policies, But We Have Inflation and Border Crises, and ‘Crime in Cities and Chaos’

During an interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas aired on Friday’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” 2024 presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that while he voted for President Joe Biden’s policies, we do have “a massive” affordability crisis, and “We have a border crisis. We have crime in cities and chaos.”

Phillips said, “I am a fan of Joe Biden. I admire him. I voted for his policies.”

In another part of the interview, Vargas asked, “A huge majority of Americans, a big majority of Democrats are very concerned about President Biden’s age. Is this why you’re running? Because your voting record is nearly 100% in support of Biden’s policies. Are you just a younger version of Biden?”

Phillips responded, “No, I’m Dean Phillips. And yes, I’m a lot younger than President Biden. I was three years old when he became a senator. He’s been serving our country for 50 years, and I admire that. But I’m also hearing it’s time for a change. Yes, I voted for his policies as a member of the House Democratic leadership team. I helped distribute those policies and market those policies. That said, there are massive –.”

After Vargas cut in to ask what he would do differently, Phillips responded, “Let me start with affordability, it is a massive crisis in America right now, the cost of living. People’s mortgages are skyrocketing, fuel is too expensive, food is too expensive, health care — if it’s even obtainable — is double the price of anywhere in the world, medicine, three times more than anywhere else in the world. We are falling behind. American middle-class, hard-working people are not being heard. They are angry, they’re frustrated. And that is job one. We have a border crisis. We have crime in cities and chaos. We have a federal government that is run so ineffectively and so inefficiently, does not focus on customer service, doesn’t use zero-based budgeting, we don’t have term limits. So, therefore, we have the same people making the same decisions, and often the same mistakes time and time again. I’m making a proposition for change.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett