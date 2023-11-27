President Joe Biden bragged about the prices of turkey, gas, and air travel during a speech on Monday after the cost of the items actually increased under his leadership.
Biden’s decision to highlight the increased prices under his leadership — even as they dropped from last year — shows his administration’s concern that inflation is hurting his reelection chances.
“Well, this past week, as Americans gathered around their own kitchen tables for Thanksgiving dinner, that was our goal: to give them a little more breathing room. And together, we made progress,” Biden said during a speech on supply chains. “You know, from turkey, to air travel, to a tank of gas, costs went down. They went down.”
The average price per pound for frozen, whole turkeys increased by 12 cents, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
The average monthly airline fare increased about $50, according to the FED’s CPI:
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas increased by about 90 cents, according to AAA:
BIDEN: "From turkey to air travel to tank of gas, costs went down. They went down!"
FACT: Since Biden took office, airfare is up 21%, Thanksgiving dinner was up 25%, and gas prices are $0.86/gallon higher. pic.twitter.com/8zl9MUcWEz
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023
Biden’s approval rating is underwater on two of the nation’s top issues: inflation and the economy/jobs, a Harvard/Harris poll revealed in October:
- 32 percent of voters said inflation was the top issue
- 24 percent of voters said the economy and jobs were top issues
Biden’s approval rating:
-
Inflation: 40 percent approve
-
Economy and jobs: 49 percent approve
Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
