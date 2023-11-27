President Joe Biden bragged about the prices of turkey, gas, and air travel during a speech on Monday after the cost of the items actually increased under his leadership.

Biden’s decision to highlight the increased prices under his leadership — even as they dropped from last year — shows his administration’s concern that inflation is hurting his reelection chances.

“Well, this past week, as Americans gathered around their own kitchen tables for Thanksgiving dinner, that was our goal: to give them a little more breathing room. And together, we made progress,” Biden said during a speech on supply chains. “You know, from turkey, to air travel, to a tank of gas, costs went down. They went down.”

The average price per pound for frozen, whole turkeys increased by 12 cents, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

November 2020 price : $1.15

: $1.15 November 2023 price: $1.27

The average monthly airline fare increased about $50, according to the FED’s CPI:

January 2021 : $208.03

: $208.03 October 2023: $251.31

The nationwide average for a gallon of gas increased by about 90 cents, according to AAA:

January 2021 : $2.38

: $2.38 November 2023: $3.25

BIDEN: "From turkey to air travel to tank of gas, costs went down. They went down!" FACT: Since Biden took office, airfare is up 21%, Thanksgiving dinner was up 25%, and gas prices are $0.86/gallon higher. pic.twitter.com/8zl9MUcWEz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

Biden’s approval rating is underwater on two of the nation’s top issues: inflation and the economy/jobs, a Harvard/Harris poll revealed in October:

32 percent of voters said inflation was the top issue

of voters said inflation was the top issue 24 percent of voters said the economy and jobs were top issues Biden’s approval rating: Inflation: 40 percent approve

Economy and jobs: 49 percent approve