Joe Biden Brags About Airfare, Turkey, Gas After Prices Increased Under His Watch

President Joe Biden bragged about the prices of turkey, gas, and air travel during a speech on Monday after the cost of the items actually increased under his leadership.

Biden’s decision to highlight the increased prices under his leadership — even as they dropped from last year — shows his administration’s concern that inflation is hurting his reelection chances.

“Well, this past week, as Americans gathered around their own kitchen tables for Thanksgiving dinner, that was our goal: to give them a little more breathing room.  And together, we made progress,” Biden said during a speech on supply chains. “You know, from turkey, to air travel, to a tank of gas, costs went down.  They went down.”

The average price per pound for frozen, whole turkeys increased by 12 cents, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

  • November 2020 price: $1.15
  • November 2023 price: $1.27

The average monthly airline fare increased about $50, according to the FED’s CPI:

The nationwide average for a gallon of gas increased by about 90 cents, according to AAA:

Biden’s approval rating is underwater on two of the nation’s top issues: inflation and the economy/jobs, a Harvard/Harris poll revealed in October:

  • 32 percent of voters said inflation was the top issue
  • 24 percent of voters said the economy and jobs were top issues

Biden’s approval rating:

  • Inflation: 40 percent approve
  • Economy and jobs: 49 percent approve

