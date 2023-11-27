MasterClass Cyber Monday Deal Features Hillary Clinton Course on ‘Resilience,’ Reading of Her 2016 Victory Speech

MasterClass is offering a Hillary Clinton-featured Cyber Monday deal as a stocking stuffer sure to please everyone from your eccentric socialist aunt to that special warmongering neocon in your life.

“Hillary Clinton’s life-changing advice is the best holiday gift — on sale for a limited time at MasterClass!” reads a YahooLife! headline advertising the deal.

In a feature even Donald Trump supporters might enjoy, the package includes “barrier-smashing leader Hillary Rodham Clinton” reading her 2016 acceptance speech, which was never given.

“My fellow Americans, today, you sent a message to the whole world,” reads an emotional Clinton in a bizarre video teaser of the speech.

Clinton’s class is broken into 16 video lessons totaling three hours and 23 minutes on “how to overcome setbacks and build a life of principle and purpose.”

Clinton’s MasterClass biography hints at her many personal and political disappointments:

With a lifetime of smashing barriers and achieving at the highest levels of public service, Hillary Rodham Clinton has learned to tap deep wells of resilience to reach her goals. Now the former U.S. senator and secretary of state is teaching the values, lessons, and practical tools that help her rise above, even sharing her never-before-heard 2016 presidential victory speech. Be inspired to own your ambition and make your mark.

President Bill Clinton, never comfortable riding shotgun to wife Hillary, teaches his own MasterClass on “how to inspire diverse teams, manage criticism, and mediate conflict.”

The former president’s classes include 14 video lessons totaling two hours and 32 minutes — roughly the length of one of his trademark filibuster-style State of the Union addresses.

Hillary’s teaser includes a voiceover from the now-professor:

My entire life has been captured in job titles, and soundbites, and a seemingly endless parade of people with lots of opinions about what I should or shouldn’t do, but not very much context. And this is a chance to share with you the why. Why did I choose the path that I took? Why I feel so strongly about the values that I believe in. And why did I keep going when sometimes things got hard?

Among the specified occasions when “things got hard” for Clinton is the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi which killed four Americans.

The package features a bonus session with longtime Hillary associate and confidante Huma Abedin.

Like her boss, Abedin’s career has been overshadowed at times by the misconduct of her husband. Abedin was previously married to disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), who resigned from Congress in 2011 after sexually suggestive photos he sent to multiple women were revealed.

Abedin filed for divorce in 2017 after Weiner pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.