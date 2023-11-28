Hamas released on Sunday four-year-old hostage Abigail Mor Edan, whose great aunt is a reported buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork and a big donor to Democrats.

The release of Abigail suggests that her connections to the White House may have motivated the Biden administration to lobby Hamas to prioritize her release over other American hostages.

Abigail was among 17 hostages freed on the third day of the ceasefire, and Hamas still holds nine Americans hostage, the White House said Monday.

Abigail’s great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, reportedly purchased Hunter Biden’s art and was placed on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad by President Biden.

Business Insider reported the finding in July: