Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Now Second-Least Popular Governor After Endorsing DeSantis

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is now the second-least popular governor in the country, moving up from her standing as the number one least popular governor, since endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, according to the latest Morning Consult rankings.

The latest power ranking shows Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) retaining his status as the most popular governor in the country “by a substantial margin,” as 84 percent approve and 13 percent disapprove. However, it is not Democrats at the bottom of the popularity list but Reynolds and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), the latter who has taken Reynolds’ previously held position as America’s least popular governor. Reeves sees an approval of 45-46 (-1), while Reynolds now breaks even, 48-48.

Other governors are far more popular. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), for instance, has a net approval of 28 points, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) sees a net approval of ten points. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has a net approval of six points, although it should be noted that he is now in the top ten most unpopular governors, per the list.

Morning Consult: Most popular Governors (August – October) Approve-Disapprove 1. Scott (R-VT): 84-13 (+71) 2. Gordon (R-WY): 74-16 (+58) 3. Green (D-HI): 66-25 (+41) 4. Moore (D-MD): 59-24 (+35) 5. Sununu (R-NH): 64-30 (+34) 6. Burgum (R-ND): 59-26 (+33) 7. Ivey (R-AL):… pic.twitter.com/Kg39JNGn0e — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 27, 2023

Reynolds’ low ranking could help explain why her endorsement of DeSantis has done little to nothing to move the needle in DeSantis’s direction in the Republican primary race.

An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll, for example, found 54 percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers supporting Trump in the 2024 Republican primary race. DeSantis fell 36 points behind with 18 percent support, and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in third, six points behind DeSantis, with 12 percent support. That survey was particularly notable, as it followed Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis. Since then, some surveys have also showed Nikki Haley catching up to DeSantis in the Hawkeye State.