Hunter Biden is willing to testify before the House Oversight Committee on December 13, his lawyer said Tuesday — but only in a public hearing.

Hunter Biden would be a key witness in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, pending the committee’s approval.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s lawyer said his client would only be willing to testify in a public setting but not behind closed doors as the committee asked:

We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public.

We therefore propose opening the door. If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings.

Mr. Biden will appear at such a public hearing on the date you noticed, December 13, or any date in December that we can arrange.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) replied to Lowell via X Tuesday morning:

Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.

Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13.

We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date.

House Republicans subpoenaed both Hunter and James Biden in their probe of the president. James Biden is reportedly in communication with the committee about the subpoena.

