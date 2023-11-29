After “quietly” waiting for exoneration failed, Hunter Biden is now launching a “counteroffensive” as he faces the prospect of multiple criminal charges, according to an in-depth report on Tuesday.

Politico reported that for years, Biden was “told to cooperate with prosecutors and wait quietly for exoneration,” a strategy “favored by veteran Democrats.”

However, now he is “directly taking on his adversaries” — filing a barrage of lawsuits and attacking the prosecution as tainted by Republican pressure, the report said.

The new strategy was seen on Tuesday as his lawyer Abbe Lowell said his client would be willing to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee in its impeachment probe of President Joe Biden, but only if it was a public hearing.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) promptly denied that request, given that closed-door depositions before a public hearing are common. The committee said Hunter Biden would have the opportunity to testify publicly at a later date.

🚨STATEMENT ON ABBE LOWELL LETTER🚨 “Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans. “Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 28, 2023

Hunter Biden’s new legal strategy has divided Joe Biden’s advisers and Democrat operatives, according to “eight people close to the president and his son.”

Some White House staff are reportedly “irritated” that the younger Biden is being more aggressive, since he is not “clearing” the tactics and strategy.”

They also worry that the strategy will only bring more attention to his “legal entanglements, foreign business activities and personal struggle with drug addiction,” as well as legitimize attacks on the family.

Some congressional Democrats think the new strategy is all risk and no reward, the report added.

The report noted two top Democrat leaders admitting wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (NY) called him “a disturbed man” who “may have very well done some improper things,” and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (MD) has said he “did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things.”

.@EmmaJoNYC: Hunter Biden is not an example of “human frailty,” as he describes himself. Hunter is only an example of an elitist with a cavalier attitude toward exploiting America for his personal benefit. https://t.co/nf54XrHTW0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 3, 2023

However, other “allies of the president” argue the aggressive strategy will play well for the public, according to the report.

“The American public likes to see people fight back,” Jamal Simmons, a former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, told Politico. “People who fight for themselves tend to get the benefit of the doubt from the public. And I actually think that probably does help the president in the long run.”

Hunter Biden is keeping his father and top White House staff aware of his legal moves, the report said.

The new strategy came after Hunter Biden retained Abbe Lowell late last year, the report said. Since then, Hunter Biden’s team has threatened to sue Fox News Channel, the owner of the shop where Hunter Biden left his laptops, threatened to put Joe Biden on the witness stand if prosecutors charged Hunter Biden with the gun crime.

Hunter Biden’s team has launched a series of lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and his former lawyer, former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler for publishing the contents of his laptop online, the IRS for failing to keep his tax information private, and the former CEO of Overstock.com Patrick Byrne for defamation.

They have tried to subpoena former President Donald Trump and other former Trump administration officials.

Hunter Biden’s friend and attorney Kevin Morris, who paid his outstanding tax debt, reportedly works closely with Lowell, and has told associates, “We want to go on offense because we know we can win. That’s the whole point.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.