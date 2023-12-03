Antisemitic Mob Descends on Israeli-Owned Restaurant in Philadelphia

An antisemitic mob of pro-Palestinian protesters descended on an Israeli-owned falafel restaurant in Philadelphia while reportedly shouting a litany of hateful chants on Sunday night.

“An antisemitic mob has descended on Michael Solomonov’s falafel restaurant in Philadelphia. They demand a boycott of Jewish goods. Michael Solomonov is a James Beard Award-winning chef. He makes some of the best hummus outside Israel, as well as outstanding lamb and other dishes,” announced commentator David Frum as he shared video of the chant.

“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” the protesters could be heard shouting.

Goldie is the name of the restaurant.

One person who witnessed the protest said the mob “continued their march down the street, but not before vandalizing the front windows.”

“To clarify, I witnessed them placing stickers on the front door & windows of the restaurant. I just walked by – ‘Free Palestine” & “This is Genocide’ (serving falafel?) stickers plastered out front,” the witness added.

Various commentators and politicians condemned the protest on a popular Philadelphia business.

“Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history,” said Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“I can’t believe I even have to say this but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish-owned is despicable. Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).

“When our daughter was born, our wonderful friend (and fellow Pittsburgher) Mike Solomonov shipped us the best lamb dinner I’ve ever had. Today antisemites targeted one of Mike’s restaurants,” said Bari Weiss.

“This is a disgrace. I have nothing in common with the kind of bigoted dirtbags who behave like this. Keep this up, and we’re going to have a right proper violent civil conflict,” said Rod Dreher.

“This ‘protest’ is despicable — antisemitism, plain and simple. I call on everyone who cares about our Jewish community to support Goldie’s. There are more supporters who care than antisemites who hate,” said Dave McCormick.

According to the Inquirer, “the night ended largely without incident, save for some incidents of graffiti in University City calling for a ‘free Gaza.’ Police, who helped quell the tempers of frustrated drivers stuck in traffic, said no arrests were made as a result of the march.”

