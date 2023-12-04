Nicole Malliotakis: NYC Officials Are Trying to Register Migrants to Vote

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) accused New York City officials of attempting to register to vote newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens living in city-contracted shelters, during a press conference Sunday.

Malliotakis said New York City officials required contractors, those tasked with running the city’s widespread migrant shelter system, to hand out voter registration pamphlets and help migrants register to vote.

RELATED VIDEO — Migrant Surge in Arizona Crippling Border Patrol Resources:

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

“We believe this is the smoking gun that proves what we’ve been saying all along — that the city intends to register non-citizens to vote,” Malliotakis said.

The accusation comes as Malliotakis received documents related to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request that detailed a contract between New York City and Homes for the Homeless, just one of the many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) being paid to care for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Malliotakis provided the documents she obtained from the FOIL request:

Other Republican officials joined Malliotakis in condemning the alleged voter fraud scheme carried out by New York City officials.

“Noncitizen voting is not the law of the City of New York, and no one should be trying to register noncitizens to vote,” City Councilman David Carr (R-Staten Island) said:

Certainly, no one should be giving a contract to a not-for-profit, whether its a homeless or migrant shelter provider or anyone else, to try and register noncitizens. It’s absolutely illegal at this stage of the game and it shouldn’t be in the contract. [Emphasis added]

New York City Democrats had sought to give the right to vote in municipal elections to nearly a million foreign nationals living across the city in Dember 2021. That effort, though, was struck down in 2022 by the New York Supreme Court, citing that the ordinance violates the state’s constitution.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.