Shelby Kretz, a teacher who runs an organization that helps teach K-6 children about social justice issues, has called parental rights laws “dangerous.”

In a recent TikTok video shared online, Kretz said “parents rights in education can put LGBTQ+ youth in danger.”

“Do you know if there are any bills or school board candidates in your area that are focused on parents’ rights in education? If so there’s a good chance they might be putting trans in LGBTQ plus youth in danger,” she says in the video.

Kretz primarily centered her criticism on bills that would make it illegal for a school to conceal a child’s transgender identity from their parents.

LGBTQ advocates often argue that such bills would essentially force children to “out” themselves to their parents, potentially putting them in harm’s way. Advocates for such bills say that schools concealing a child’s sexual identity, especially something as controversial as transgenderism, from their parents opens children up to grooming.

Kretz further said children who come out to parents who reject their identity could put them on a dangerous path to suicide. Watch:

🚨Teacher who creates social justice curriculum says parents’ rights are dangerous. She wants teachers to keep crucial information a secret from parents pic.twitter.com/zTS41FYghm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2023

Kretz’s organization, Little Justice Leaders, says on its mission page it wants to “make it easy for you to teach your elementary schoolers about social justice. We created Little Justice Leaders because we know it can be hard to talk with young children about these issues. We want to make it easier for you!”