And then there were four. Wednesday evening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, only four GOP challengers to former President Donald Trump remain on the debate stage, as each of them desperately seeks a moment to change the trajectory of the race, while, for now, it seems all but certain that Trump is mere weeks away from wiping them all out.

At the University of Alabama, at 8:00 p.m. ET, the remaining four Trump challengers–former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis–will debate in a second tier of the race that increasingly looks like a race for second place among them.

Haley has overtaken DeSantis in a clear and convincing way for second place for now across the board, and Christie keeps lighting them all up saying none of them is running against Trump but instead that they’re running against each other.

If there was any indication of just how sad these remaining Trump challengers are, it’s that Trump clearly no longers considers any of them a threat. When the previous three debates happened earlier this cycle, Trump held clearly-calculated counter-programming events–an interview with Tucker Carlson, an event with striking auto-workers in Michigan, and a rally in south Florida, respectively. But this time Trump has no counter-programming planned.

What’s more, this debate is a lot more difficult to find for viewers nationally on the television dial. It’s buried on newcomer network NewsNation–which is not even available in many cable plans, and most hotel rooms across America do not carry it–with moderators including former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, and the Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson. Some viewers may tune in on Rumble, which is the conservative YouTube alternative with which the Republican National Committee (RNC) has partnered for streaming rights for the debates. But again, the whole thing has a very “online” feel to it–much like these also-ran candidates. So, assuming that yet again nobody has a breakout moment from this debate that changes the trajectory of things in this race–they’re running out of time anyway, with the Iowa caucuses coming up on Jan. 15 and the New Hampshire primaries eight days later–the pressure will really intensify on the RNC to just call it and end these things. Heck, Democrats are literally canceling their primary elections in major states like Florida to just hand all the delegates to Democrat President Joe Biden. Why shouldn’t the GOP be doing at least something to help unite the party behind the guy who’s almost certain to win the nomination?

Anyways, as with other debates, follow along here on Breitbart News for live news and analysis from the stage.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. ET:

Christie is mixing it up with Ramaswamy now. “I’m not done yet,” Christie says as Ramaswamy tries talking over him, then Christie calls him the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. ET:

Christie is coming at DeSantis now for not answering the question, which was would he send in U.S. military forces in to secure the release of American hostages in Gaza. Christie says he would in fact send in the military to get them out.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. ET:

Now, the conversation shifts to Israel, and Vargas asks DeSantis what he would do to secure the release of the American hostages that Hamas is still holding. DeSantis argues the Biden administration is trying to weaken the Israeli military effort.

UPDATE 8:18 p.m. ET:

Kelly finally asks Christie a question–and is similarly vicious to him as she was to the others. Christie in his answer tries to reframe the conversation as a race against Trump not between the four candidates on stage.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. ET:

They’re finally getting to Christie but the others on stage are ripping Haley and the audience seems to be siding with Haley. That doesn’t mean much in terms of actual votes–see the 2016 GOP primary debate audiences booing Trump for instance–but it does show party insiders who get tickets to things like this have coalesced behind her and not DeSantis or others up there.

Now they still haven’t gotten to Christie other than mentioning his name.

UPDATE 8:11 p.m. ET:

In the third question, Kelly is coming straight at Ramaswamy–questioning his “authenticity,” arguing that him criticizing some and praising others does not add up. In response, Ramaswamy offers some mild praise for DeSantis–who he had previously ripped for wearing high heels–and for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum who dropped out of the race this week. Then Ramaswamy goes in hard at Haley. This is already turning into a slugfest between the other candidates and not Trump–and unlikely to change the trajectory of things.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m. ET:

Now, Kelly is coming after Haley asking her for the second question about whether she’s too close with the donors. In her answer, Haley hits DeSantis right away–and she argues that the donors do not control her.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET:

Megyn Kelly opens the questions up, and notes that Trump has a massive lead. She turns to DeSantis and lays out how poorly he has run his presidential campaign and asks him point blank whether he should drop out. DeSantis is defiant in his answer.

UPDATE 8:03 p.m. ET:

As the moderators introduce themselves, Vargas notes that it is “make or break time” for everyone on stage.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET:

The debate is beginning now, with an opening package that notes Alabama’s place in supporting tradition but also the importance of football.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m. ET:

One of the biggest developments that occurred earlier on Wednesday before this debate is that Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) formally endorsed Trump for president. Her endorsement means the entire GOP congressional delegation from Alabama–both U.S. Senators and all the Republican U.S. House members–have endorsed Trump for president. Obviously, that is a huge sign of momentum for Trump even though he is not on the stage there in Tuscaloosa.