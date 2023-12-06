TPUSA’s Americafest Promises Hope, Energy, and Spirit for Americans: ‘It Really Fires You Up’

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke to Turning Pont USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk during a Wednesday episode on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, where the two discussed TPUSA’s annual AmericaFest conference and how there is nothing else like it in the conservative movement.

“The bad guys, they have all these stupid award shows,” Kirk told Marlow. “They have the Oscars, they have the music stuff, and it’s like every one of their highly produced ceremonies has become a left-wing super PAC advertisement.”

“And our vision, which has come true, glory to be God, is, can we produce a top-quality aesthetic, and we really delivered. I’m a big believer in visuals, and can you create an experience,” the TPUSA founder explained, adding that AmericaFest is “a celebration of our worldview.”

“Some of the critics say, ‘It’s over the top, it’s grandiose.’ Of course it’s grandiose. There’s nothing in the movement like this. We don’t have an Oscars,” Kirk affirmed.

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event was moved out of the swamp and into America. The conservative organization has since canceled all Washington, D.C. events, except for one with the sole purpose of giving a small group of students exposure to Congress.

“It’s been the greatest decision,” the TPUSA founder said of this decision. “Middle America gets to attend, and honestly, speakers like getting out into America, too.”

This year’s AmericaFest, which takes place from December 16 to 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, will feature a wide array of guest speakers, including the following:

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider

Basketball player Jonathan Issac

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

PragerU founder Dennis Prager

Republican primary presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Candace Owens

Glenn Beck

James O’Keefe

Conservative commentator Tim Pool

Swimmer Riley Gaines

And many more.

“People all the time say, you know, ‘I’m really worried about the future of the country — I’m despairing.’ Come to AmericaFest. You will leave with more hope, with more energy and more spirit. It really fires you up and it gets you focused heading into 2024,” Kirk said.

The TPUSA founder also talked about Turning Point USA’s sister organization, Turning Point Action, which seeks “to make the Republican Party far more in alignment with their voters,” Kirk said.

“One of my big frustrations is when I go to a local Republican meeting or one of these galas, the base is on fire. They want results. They want the border closed, they want to the budget balanced,” he said. “Their leaders don’t have the same sort of gusto. So we have to fix that. We have to get our leaders to be in harmony with the American conservative grassroots.”

“The whole presidential election will come down to three states, maybe four,” Kirk added. “Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia — the only state I might add is if the Muslims keep on defecting from Joe Biden, then Michigan could very much be in play. That’s a very real thing, and that’s a recent development, post the tragedies of October 7.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.