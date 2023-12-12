U.S. House candidate Derrick Anderson for Virginia’s Seventh District received House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) endorsement on Tuesday, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

The endorsement is significant because Anderson is seeking to win potentially one of the most expensive swing seats in the nation. Stefanik, a member of the House leadership team, is a fundraising powerhouse.

VA-07 saw the ninth highest amount of money raised among all candidates in 2022.

raised among all candidates in 2022. VA-07 was tenth in amount of money spent among all candidates in 2022.

spent among all candidates in 2022. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) won with 52.21 percent of the vote in 2022.

won with 52.21 percent of the vote in 2022. Anderson lost the GOP primary by fewer than 2,000 votes in 2022.

in 2022. VA-07 is an open seat in 2024. Spanberger will run for governor of Virginia.

“I’m endorsing Derrick Anderson because he’s fought for his country as a Special Forces Green Beret and he’s clearly ready to fight again as a Congressman,” Stefanik told Breitbart News.

“Derrick was born and raised in Virginia’s 7th District, which means he understands exactly what the district needs. Derrick will outwork his opponents and flip this critical seat in the fight to grow the Republican Majority in the U.S. House,” she continued. “I’d ask that Virginians join me in supporting Derrick Anderson for Congress – we need more good people like Derrick in Washington.”

Anderson is a native of VA-07’s Spotsylvania County and a graduate of Courtland High School. He graduated in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech and received his J.D. from Georgetown Law. A former Special Forces Green Beret with six tours of duty overseas, including Afghanistan and Iraq, he also served in the U.S. Army’s Old Guard.

During his military career, Anderson trained with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and was part of training operations related to Hamas’s terror tunnels. He is an outspoken voice against the terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas as well as the wave of antisemitism that has followed the barbaric attacks.

“Chairwoman Stefanik is fighting hard to make America a better place and I know that I’ll be able to work with her to improve the lives of people in Virginia’s 7th District,” Anderson told Breitbart News. “My time as a Special Forces Green Beret taught me that teamwork is critical, and Chairwoman Stefanik is making sure that our team is as strong as possible so we can fix Joe Biden’s failures.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.