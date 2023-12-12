Nolte: Joe Biden’s RealClear Job Approval Average Sinks into 30s

In the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll of average polls, Joe Biden’s national job approval rating average sank into the thirties for the first time since July of 2022.

Currently, the RCP average has His Fraudulency at 39.9 percent average approval. Biden’s average disapproval sits at 56.6 percent. Currently, Hunter’s Dad is 16.7 points underwater.

Biden’s approval rating has never really recovered since his disastrous surrender in Afghanistan during the summer of 2021, when he left behind billions of dollars worth of American weaponry for the same Taliban behind the September 11 attacks. Between August of 2021 and August of 2022, Biden’s average approval rating slipped from 52 to 39 percent.

From there, it rebounded a bit, but just a bit, never hitting 45 percent. Since April, though, as the horrors of Bidenomics, illegal immigration, and worldwide conflicts hit home, the downward slide has returned. What had been a reasonably healthy average approval rating of 44 percent last April is now back in the thirties.

Biden’s average disapproval rating has also been climbing, from 52 percent in April to 56.6 percent today.

It is also worthy of note that on this same day in his presidency, former President Trump enjoyed an average approval rating of 43.9 percent. His disapproval rating was 53.5 percent. Whereas Biden is 16.7 points underwater today, Trump was just 9.6 points underwater.

As of this day, all the polling is terrible for Hunter’s Dad. Throughout the 2020 campaign, the RCP national poll of polls against Trump never showed The Donald within four points of Biden. Not once. Biden led by four-plus points through the entire campaign. Today, in the RCP national average, Trump is up 2.4 points, 46.6 to 44.2 percent, against Slow Joe. Out of the 13 polls used in this average, Trump leads in 11. On this same day during the 2020 campaign, Biden was leading Trump by an average of 7.5 points.

In the vital swing state of Michigan, Trump is up by an average of 4.1 points in the RCP poll of polls.

In the vital swing state of Georgia, Trump leads by an average of 5.4 points.

Biden won both of those states in 2020 (allegedly).

And this is why the corporate media are looking to get Trump assassinated with the violence-encouraging claim that if reelected, Trump will destroy democracy, become a dictator, and jail, and murder people.

If stopping Trump from securing the border and drilling for oil means having him assassinated, the media will do everything they can to have him assassinated.

