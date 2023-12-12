Zelensky Leaves Empty-Handed: McConnell Admits Ukraine Aid Talks Going Nowhere, Punts to January

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will come up empty in his latest swing through the U.S. Capitol.

Negotiations on additional American aid to Ukraine paired with a border security package are dead for 2023, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly told his fellow Senate Republicans at their weekly lunch Tuesday.

The Republican leader’s comments come as Zelensky makes his third trip in a year through the U.S. Capitol with his hands out.

Republican opposition to additional aid to Ukraine has steadily grown as voters have balked at Zelensky’s pleas for more handouts from American taxpayers.

Congress has already authorized well over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Earlier Tuesday, Zelensky met individually with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Afterward, Johnson reiterated his position that the White House and Senate must get serious about securing the border before any additional aid to Ukraine can be considered, arguing that the Biden administration has failed to outline clear goals in further assisting Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“We need a clear articulation of the strategy,” he said.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.