Exclusive — Sen. Mike Lee: ‘Deceptive’ NDAA Measure Could Extend Deep State Surveillance Authority to 2025

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) warned in an interview with Breitbart News Daily that the alleged short-term extension of a deep state surveillance law could extend it well into 2025.

Lee spoke to Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater as members of the “Firm,” or the collective that is Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have ruled that they would put a short-term extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This controversial surveillance law will expire in just a few short weeks.

As the Utah senator explained, although the text of the legislation would allow Section 702 to continue to April 19, lawmakers hope to strike a compromise to reauthorize Section 702 with reforms.

Lee called the “Firm” argument that this would only amount to a short-term extension of Section 702 “deceptive,” as the intelligence agencies could likely get certification right before the April deadline to keep operating for another year.

Lee, during an early December hearing, roasted FBI Director Christopher Wray because he could not say who has been punished for violating Americans’ rights.

@SenMikeLee / X

“So, you’re telling me that the FBI has completely ignored the limited court order requirement that it’s already subjected to? You have the audacity to come here and you told us that adding a warrant requirement to [Section] 702, even for queries for American persons, on U.S. soil, that would amount to some sort of unilateral disarmament? You have a lot of gall, sir. This is disgraceful,” Lee said.

Senate Judiciary Committee

“The Fourth Amendment requires a lot more than that and you know it,” he added.

On Breitbart News Daily, Lee cheered legislation such as the House Judiciary Committee-advanced Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act, which would require a warrant for 702 searches of Americans.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 to 9:00 A.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.‚