Nolte: Report Says Hunter Is Loose Speedball on Joe’s Sinking USS: Reelection

On Wednesday, while defying a legal congressional subpoena, Hunter Biden decided to hold a news conference, and the White House reelection team was not happy.

Via the far-left Axios:

Hunter’s new strategy has caused tension between his team and the White House. Top aides to President Biden originally crafted a plan to largely not respond to attacks and conservative media coverage — a risk-averse approach to avoid giving stories more oxygen. But Hunter’s team ultimately wasn’t satisfied. The media coverage didn’t die down. His team came to believe that his lack of a response was alienating potential Democratic allies — and hurting his father politically.

“Hunter’s team keeps the White House and Joe Biden informed of its plans,” the report continues. “But the president’s team has far less control over Hunter’s strategy than it once had.”

Yep, Hunter The Deadbeat Dad is a loose speedball on Joe’s sinking reelection ship.

It gets better…

The White House is concerned that if “voters believe Hunter’s corrupt, they’ll see Joe Biden’s integrity as suspect, too.”

Ya, think.

After his disastrous Wednesday afternoon news conference, Hunter ran to his pals and defenders at Axios to unleash this beauty: Republicans “have weaponized my dad’s love for me and turned his greatest strengths — his compassion, his empathy, his authenticity — into evidence of corrupt complicity.”

Weaponized my dad’s love for me.

Who did he get that from, some 12-year-old girl’s poetry journal?

What I find laughable is the idea Hunter is doing all of this to help his dad. This is a whoremonger so selfish that while he was spending $872,000 on sex, he was fighting paying child support payments for his own daughter, an innocent baby girl.

During Hunter’s news conference, where he took no questions (not that he would have been asked anything difficult), the House of Representatives voted to open an impeachment inquiry into Hunter’s dad for a whole host of alleged (I’m required to write “alleged”) crimes and misdemeanors.

Additionally, the House Oversight Committee has launched contempt of Congress charges against Hunter for ignoring the subpoena. After former White House aides Peter Navarro and Stephen K. Bannon ignored their respective stupid January 6 Committee subpoenas, both were indicted.

I wonder who would enjoy seeing those handcuffs slapped on Hunter Biden more… me or Hunter “The Freak” Biden?

