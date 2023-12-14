Ohio legislators have passed a bill to ban so-called “gender-affirming care” for children, and it is now on its way to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 68 was passed late Wednesday as the state becomes one among 20 others to pass similar measures, according to the Washington Post.

The outlet continued:

The Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act, or Safe Act, prohibits hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for people under 18. Its sponsor, state House member Gary Click (R), told the Statehouse News Bureau in June that the measure was not about “culture wars” but about “medical ethics.” The measure also prohibits transgender girls from playing on sports teams designated for women in high school and college. It passed the Ohio Senate 24-8 and the Ohio House 61-27, largely along party lines. … A few hours before the final vote in the Senate, a committee hearing added several amendments to the bill, including one that would allow children who are already receiving gender-affirming care in Ohio to continue their treatment. That clause does not apply to families who travel from out of state.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R) desk; however, he has stated he would not make known his stance regarding the issue until viewing the document.

“Republicans, who have a supermajority in the legislature, could probably override any veto,” the Post report said.

Two doctors from the Richmond, Virginia, area told Breitbart News in March there is a “perverse” monetary incentive regarding “transgender” drugs and surgical procedures for children.

During the summer, a panel of European and U.S. medical experts said, “The medical sector’s treatment of Americans who claim to be transgender is politicized and reckless, not scientific or careful,” according to Breitbart News.

In May, Ohio state Republican lawmakers fighting against men competing in women’s sports saw their proposed “Save Women’s Sports Act” pass the state’s House Higher Education Committee to advance for a floor vote in the state’s House of Representatives, Breitbart News reported at the time.