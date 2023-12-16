Aidan Maese-Czeropski, the Senate staffer who filmed himself having anal sex in a Senate hearing room, cried homophobia after the video leaked online.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, leaked video footage showed the staffer having anal sex on a table in the Senate hearing room where lawmakers sit to ask questions during important proceedings like Supreme Court nominations. The sex appeared unprotected. Another photo showed the staffer on all fours on top of a desk while salaciously staring back at the camera.

The staffer was later identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski of Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) office and was fired as a result.

“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” a statement from Cardin’s office read.

After his identity went viral, Aidan Maese-Czeropski released a statement on his LinkedIn that appeared to blame the fallout from the whole incident on homophobia.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he said. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”

“Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.