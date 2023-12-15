Leaked video footage shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man on a table in the Senate hearing room, where senators often sit to ask questions during hearings.

The amateur pornography filmed in the Senate hearing room featuring gay sex, which appears to be unprotected, was obtained by the Daily Caller.

Watch Below:

In a photo taken in the Senate hearing room, the alleged congressional staffer can also be seen naked on all fours, looking back at the camera while on the table, where senators listen to testimonies.

A source told the Daily Caller that the room in the imagery is Senate room SD-G50. The outlet blurred the man’s face, as his identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Daily Caller reported that it reviewed a group chat in which the leaked video footage and photo were sent. The outlet confirmed that the imagery was shared in a private group for gay men in politics.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer took to X/Twitter to say that the congressional staffer in question works for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

“I can exclusively confirm that the Senator whose staffer was caught filming a gay sex tape in the Senate Hearing room is Democrat Senator Ben Cardin,” Loomer wrote in an X/Twitter post on Friday.

🚨🚨🚨SCOOP: I can exclusively confirm that the Senator whose staffer was caught filming a gay sex tape in the Senate Hearing room is Democrat Senator Ben Cardin. @SenatorCardin pic.twitter.com/hhJbckelk4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2023

This is still a developing story. Breitbart News will follow up with updates once more information becomes available.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.