The illegal immigration crisis is largely “purposeful,” MAGA Inc. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing that the Trump administration essentially laid out the blueprint to handle the crisis.

Leavitt began by previewing former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Durham, New Hampshire, saying, “I think we’re gonna hear what we’ve heard from [Trump] when he’s come here before, which is talking about the issues that are plaguing our great state right now because of Joe Biden’s policies.”

“First and foremost, the border. Joe Biden’s wide open southern border has led to a fentanyl crisis the likes of which our state has never seen,” she said, explaining that overdoses have “skyrocketed” in the Granite State “since Joe Biden has opened his southern border.”

But it is not only the southern border that is an issue, Leavitt said.

“We also have a northern border crisis in New Hampshire right now as well. We’re seeing a massive surge in illegal migrants and illegal drugs coming through our northern border with Canada. That’s an issue President Trump has been talking a lot about, and he’s rolled out the most robust and aggressive Agenda 47 border plan for his second term, which is music to the ears of so many people in this state who want to see law and order prevail,” she said, adding that Trump remains committed to continuing to build the wall, noting that he has already constructed almost 500 miles.

“He’s also going to launch the largest mass deportation operation in American history when he is back in the White House on day one. And so we need that here in New Hampshire, just like every other state. Every state is a border state. We’re really impacted by that,” she said before responding to the point that the Biden administration is essentially admitting that it is allowing this to happen, as revealed by its offer to Senate Republicans to bring the number of illegal immigrants from four million a year down to one million in exchange for $62 billion of more taxpayer money to Ukraine.

“They are tying our own national security and securing our homeland — which is supposed to be the utmost responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security — they’re tying their responsibility to do that job with funding for a war overseas that the American public has already given billions of dollars to with no strategic plan to end that war,” she said, concluding that the Biden administration has “purposely allowed for nearly ten million illegal people over the last three years.”

The American people had a secure border, “the most secure border in American history by President Trump,” she said, emphasizing that the mass illegal immigration is a “direct result of their policies, and they know it, so we have to ask ourselves, why?”

Leavitt added that the Biden administration has the “blueprint” from the Trump administration to handle the border crisis, which includes reimplementing Remain in Mexico, ending catch and release, and more.

“President Trump was doing that. Illegal crossings were to where there was an 87-percent decrease in illegal crossings where President Trump built that wall,” she said, describing Biden’s actions, or lack thereof, as “purposeful.”

“They need a new voting bloc in America,” she concluded, contending that Democrats do not care about the American people.

“They don’t care about you. They care about power. And so that’s what this is about. They are importing military-aged men from every single country around this world, including our adversaries: Iran, Russia, China, Africa. There are single men invading America, coming to our cities because the Democrat Party uses them for votes,” she added.

