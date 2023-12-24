Top 5 Times Mitch McConnell Opposed America First in 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, is not a friend to America First conservatives.

As the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, McConnell overcame ten Republican “no” votes in 2022 to remain minority leader, his greatest number of “no” votes as Senate leader. He underwent a health scare earlier in 2023, but his doctor cleared him for work despite multiple instances of freezing before the press.

WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

McConnell boasts an approval rating of six percent, the lowest of any congressional lawmaker. Seventy-four percent of Republican voters believe McConnell should resign as GOP Senate minority leader, while only 17 percent disagree. Seventy-three percent of Democrats agree, a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt soared more than $30 trillion ($101,196 per American), illegal immigration continued, real wages for American workers remained stagnant, Obamacare was enacted in 2010, the federal government bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. Dr. Anthony Fauci remains unaccountable for allegedly twice lying to Congress.

Below are five instances in which McConnell worked against conservatives and their causes in 2023:

1) Mitch McConnell OKs Partial Immigration Reforms, by Neil Munro:

The Senate’s establishment GOP leadership has endorsed valuable but limited reforms to immigration policy because of populist pressure from the House GOP amid the end-of-year budget negotiations. The draft changes endorsed by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are valuable but are also inadequate to block inevitable evasions by President Joe Biden’s deputies, said Jon Feere, the director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies.

2) Mitch McConnell Retaliates Against GOP Dissenters Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee, by Paul Bois:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has reportedly pulled dissenter Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) from the important Commerce Committee, which could be interpreted as retaliation for challenging his leadership bid. Further lending credibility to the retaliation theory, McConnell also pulled Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from the Commerce Committee. Lee supported Scott’s bid to oust McConnell at the time.

3) Mitch McConnell Urges House Republicans to Avoid Biden Impeachment, by Paul Bios:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has urged House Republicans to avoid impeaching President Joe Biden. Speaking to the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, McConnell said that he does not want to continue the impeachment cycle that Democrats started two years ago when they impeached former President Trump on dubious charges.

4) Mitch McConnell Claims American Safety Dependent on Ukraine’s Border Security, by Wendell Husebo:

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed on Friday the security of the United States is dependent on Ukraine’s border security from Russian invasion. Speaking in Finland upon ending his taxpayer funded European tour, McConnell alleged the strongest nation on earth, the United States, is dependent on Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, for its security.

5) McConnell Sides with Biden on Bundling Ukraine, Israel Aid — ‘I View It as All Interconnected,’ by Pam Key

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he agrees with President Joe Biden on bundling Ukraine and Israel aid together. McConnell: No Americans are getting killed in Ukraine. We’re rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that. I think it’s wonderful that they’re defending themselves- and also the notion that the Europeans are not doing enough. They’ve done almost 90 billion dollars, they’re housing a bunch of refugees who escaped. I think that our NATO allies in Europe have done quite a lot.

McConnell’s 2022 history of working against conservatives is here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.