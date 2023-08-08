Mitch McConnell Urges House Republicans to Avoid Biden Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has urged House Republicans to avoid impeaching President Joe Biden.

Speaking to the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, McConnell said that he does not want to continue the impeachment cycle that Democrats started two years ago when they impeached former President Trump on dubious charges.

“I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” McConnell said.

“Impeachment ought to be rare,” he added. “This is not good for the country.”

Republicans have been stepping up calls to impeach President Joe Biden for his alleged involvement in his son Hunter’s pay-for-play schemes with foreign governments. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has signaled his willingness to open impeachment proceedings.

“I think there’s enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn’t a pay-to-play,” McCarthy said recently.

McCarthy further said that impeachment “empowers Congress, Republicans and Democrats of their committee, to be able to get the information if somebody fights from providing it to them.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently attempted to deflect impeachment inquiries by claiming that Republicans only want to distract from the president’s economic accomplishments.

“This is a diversionary tactic. They just can’t stand the fact that we had a job report of over nearly 200,000 jobs today, that unemployment is 3.5 percent, 18 straight months of unemployment being under 4 percent. We’re talking about 13.4 million jobs created with Joe Biden in the White House, and working with the congressional Democrats,” she told MSNBC.

“They have to change the subject. And they have nothing to offer the American people in terms of jobs and the rest. They talk about it, but then they change the subject when it’s time to deliver. I’m so proud of the Democrats in the Congress,” she continued.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.