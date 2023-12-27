President Joe Biden is deporting about 74 percent fewer criminal illegal aliens from the United States compared to when former President Donald Trump was in office, new analysis shows.

Jon Feere, Director of Investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies and a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official in the Trump administration, conducted analysis comparing Biden’s first full fiscal year as president and Trump’s.

According to Feere, ICE data from Fiscal Year 2018 and Fiscal Year 2022 show a stark contrast between the two administrations — mainly, “the Biden administration has gutted immigration enforcement across the board and has arrested and removed fewer illegal aliens — with and without criminal records — than the Trump administration.”

Specifically, Feere notes that Biden deported 74 percent fewer criminal illegal aliens in Fiscal Year 2022 compared to when Trump was in office in Fiscal Year 2018.

“In [Fiscal Year 2018], ICE deported 168,058 aliens with criminal convictions (145,262) or pending criminal charges (22,796). In [Fiscal Year 2022], ICE deported only 44,096 aliens with criminal convictions (38,447) or pending criminal charges (5,649),” Feere writes:

The data clearly illustrates that the Biden administration’s decision to conduct fewer arrests of criminal aliens has resulted in fewer removals of criminal aliens and an increased threat to public safety and national security. The dramatic decrease in removals has also sent a strong message to people overseas that unlawful entry into the United States comes with a decreased risk of deportation, undoubtedly contributing to the unprecedented mass illegal immigration that is occurring under the Biden administration. [Emphasis added]

In addition to far fewer deportations of criminal illegal aliens, arrests by ICE agents of criminal illegal aliens under Biden have been cut by 66 percent compared to Trump’s first year, while ICE detainer requests for criminal illegal aliens have dropped 56 percent.

Also under Biden, immigration-related criminal prosecutions have plummeted by 70 percent in Fiscal Year 2022 compared to Fiscal Year 2018 — an indication that the law enforcement arm of the administration is much less focused on prosecuting illegal aliens.

The ICE data, Feere writes, makes clear that Biden’s lax enforcement of federal immigration law has ensured more criminal illegal aliens get to stay in the U.S.

“The Biden administration’s policies have resulted in large numbers of criminal aliens with significant criminal records being allowed to remain in American communities,” Feere writes.

