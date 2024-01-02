Hardcore woke activists and Critical Race Theory (CRT) pushers, including professor Ibram X. Kendi, raged into the void of social media on Tuesday in response to the news that Claudine Gay was resigning from her position as president of Harvard University.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, Gay finally announced her resignation after weeks of battling accusations of plagiarism in the wake of her botched testimony before Congress about the rise of antisemitism on college campuses from anti-Israel activists. The report noted:

Gay’s resignation — just six months and two days into her presidency — makes her tenure as president the shortest in Harvard’s history, according to a report by the Harvard Crimson. According to a letter released by the Harvard Corporation, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Alan M. Garber will take over as interim president.

“Gay informed the Harvard community of her resignation in an email that says it has been ‘frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,'” it added.

Needless to say, woke activists saw her resignation as yet another win for “structural racism.”

“Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism. What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks,” raged Ibram X. Kendi.

“The next president of Harvard University MUST be a Black woman,” said former Huffington Post reporter Marc Lamont Hill.

“Chris Rufo and bad faith right wing actors win again,” said Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali.

Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill tweeted, “When white people are hired in any position, the automatic assumption is they were the best person. When Black people are hired, it’s assumed we got there because of affirmative action — which by the way doesn’t mean under-qualified. If affirmative action never existed, a lot of white people would still believe deeply in their own superiority because that is what they’ve been taught.”

“Considering there have been 30 presidents at Harvard and Claudine Gay was the only Black one in history, she had to be extremely qualified to even be in that position,” she added.

